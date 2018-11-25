W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Shocker: Man Kills 85 Year Old Mother In Enugu Community

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, November 25th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Mr. Emeka Pius for allegedly killing his 85-year-old mother, Madam Helen Pius at Eziokwu Amurri, Community in Nkanu West local Government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria.

According to the state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, who made this known to newsmen weekend, said the ugly incident happened recently in the locality.

He said: “the suspect, had allegedly hacked down his mother identified as Helen Pius an 85 year old over a yet to be established issue.

“on receipt of the report, security operatives from Nkanu West Division of the Nigeria Police Force Enugu state Command promptly rushed to the scene where the victim was seen lying down in her pool of blood ,with injuries all over her head and very unconscious.

“The Suspect was promptly arrested by the operatives who also rushed the victim to Agbani District Hospital for medical attention from where she was confirmed dead.

“The corpse of Ma Helen Pius is now deposited at the said District Hospital Agbani for post mortem examination while investigations have commenced in full scale.

He added that the arrested suspect is now helping the police in their investigations.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46616

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/shocker-man-kills-85-year-old-mother-in-enugu-community/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

FIRST Bank – Fashion Souk

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts