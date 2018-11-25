Shocker: Man Kills 85 Year Old Mother In Enugu Community

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Mr. Emeka Pius for allegedly killing his 85-year-old mother, Madam Helen Pius at Eziokwu Amurri, Community in Nkanu West local Government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria.

According to the state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, who made this known to newsmen weekend, said the ugly incident happened recently in the locality.

He said: “the suspect, had allegedly hacked down his mother identified as Helen Pius an 85 year old over a yet to be established issue.

“on receipt of the report, security operatives from Nkanu West Division of the Nigeria Police Force Enugu state Command promptly rushed to the scene where the victim was seen lying down in her pool of blood ,with injuries all over her head and very unconscious.

“The Suspect was promptly arrested by the operatives who also rushed the victim to Agbani District Hospital for medical attention from where she was confirmed dead.

“The corpse of Ma Helen Pius is now deposited at the said District Hospital Agbani for post mortem examination while investigations have commenced in full scale.

He added that the arrested suspect is now helping the police in their investigations.

Please follow and like us: