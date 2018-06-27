W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Shocking as Defending Champions, Germany Crash Out 2018 FIFA World Cup

Posted by Latest News, Sports Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Defending champions Germany have been eliminated from the ongoing 2018 World Cup tournament after losing to South Korea in Kazan.

The German machine was humiliated 2-0 by the ravaging South Koreans.

Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a Video Assistant Referee VAR decision, left four-time winner Germany on the brink of elimination.

Then six minutes into stoppage time, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the opponent’s’ half, South Korea gained control of the ball, launched it forward and Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second and seal Germany’s fate.

This is the first time since 1938 that a Germany or West Germany side failed to advance beyond the first round of the world football tournament, as Joachim Low’s side finish bottom of Group F.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44669

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/shocking-as-defending-champions-germany-crash-out-2018-fifa-world-cup/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts