Sierra Leone Mudslide Kills 179

SIERRA LEONE, (AFRICA EXAMINER) – No fewer than 179 people have been killed in a mudslide near Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.

The Red Cross officials confirmed that a hillside in the Regent area collapsed early on Monday following heavy rains, leaving many houses covered in mud.

According to BBC, many people were still sleeping when the mudslide occurred.

Sierra Leone’s Vice-President Victor Bockarie Foh while reacting to the disaster said it was “likely that hundreds are lying dead”. The total number of casualties is likely to rise.

He also told news agency that the disaster was “so serious that I myself feel broken”. He added that the area was being cordoned off as people were being evacuated, including many still feared trapped in their homes.

A spokesman for the Red Cross, Abubakarr Tarawallie, confirmed that 179 bodies had been taken to the central morgue in Freetown.

He said the organisation’s volunteers and staff were involved in search and rescue operations adding that those affected were in immediate need of shelter and blankets.

He added that at least 100 properties had been submerged while some had collapsed after a section of Sugar Loaf mountain came down at around 06:00 GMT.

Following the incident, hundreds of people are likely to be left homeless.

A Sierra Leonean disaster management official, Candy Rogers, said that “over 2,000 people are homeless” as a result of the mudslide in the Regent area.

Mr Rogers said that a huge humanitarian effort will be required to deal with the aftermath of the flooding.

