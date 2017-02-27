Slain US Navy Commando’s Father Snubs Trump

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The father of a US Navy Seal killed in a raid in a suspected al-Qaeda compound in Yemen January Bill Owens said he refused to meet the US President Mr. Donald Trump when the son’s body arrived home.

It would be recalled that the raid took place January 28, 2017. It was the first of such operation authorized by President Trump.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to see him,” Owen told a chaplain.

“Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn’t even barely a week into his administration? Why?” Owens lamented in an interview published Sunday.

“For two years prior, there were no boots on the ground in Yemen – everything was missiles and drones – because there was not a target worth one American life. Now, all of a sudden we had to make this grand display” Williams ”Ryan” Owens bemoaned.

In her comment, the White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Sunday that she believed President Trump would support an investigation into the killing.

“The mission has a lot of different critics, but it did yield a substantial amount of very important intel and resources that helped save American lives and other lives,” Sanders claimed.

It would be recalled that Yemen is one of the seven Muslim dominated countries in which President Trump’s made executive order – banning further entry into US by the Nationals of the affected countries, even those with genuine papers.

