Soccer: Enugu FA Produces FIFA Badge Referee Plus Other Achievements

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state football Association (ENSFA), says despite numerous challenges, associated with soccer development in Nigeria, it has recorded impressive feat in the last few years, including producing a FIFA badge Referee, Miss Patience Ndidi Madu.

It hinted that aside the newly graded Madu, who was decorated in Enugu yesterday, scores of Referees from the state have equally being enlisted into the Nigeria professional football league, NPFL and Nigeria National League, NNL .

Speaking Wednesday with Sports writers at an event tagged, “90 Minutes with the Chairman” held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, Hon Chidi Ofo Okenwa, the state FA, boss, said the association has every reason to thank God for the tremendous achievements recorded during the years under review.

He explained that the annual meeting with sports journalists is aimed at taking stock of its activities during the past years , as well as letting stakeholders of the round leather game, across the state, Nigerian, and globe know where the state FA is coming from and where it is going.

According to him, “Despite starting from virtually nothing, the state FA has continued to grow from strength to strength, and we thank God for that” the chairman stated.

Ofo, who is also the incumbent Chairman of Nigeria National League, NNL, posited, that no meaningful feat could be achieved in the business of soccer development or promotion in any nation, be it developed or developing as Nigeria, without sports writers, whom he described as “key stakeholders and partners”.

“This is because no matter how an event or programme is fantastically packaged, if it is not reported, it means it did not take place,”, calling on sports writers in the state to continue to partner with the association in its quest towards taking football to the next level.

The Enugu FA Chief, expressed appreciation to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his continuous support and encouragement to the association and soccer development, in the state, listing some of the success stories of the organization to include, winning of the NPFL title by Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, during the 2015/2016 season, 32 years after, wining of of the Nigeria U- 13 and 15 NFF future Super Eagles football competition by the Starlets of Enugu, elevation of its Referees, among others.

General manager of Rangers FC, Prince Davidson Owumi, in a brief remark, hailed the Ofo led FA, for its vibrancy and pro-activeness , urging stakeholders to continue to support the association and the Flying Antelopes, so as to enable them realise their respective desires.

Please follow and like us: