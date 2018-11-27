South Africa Join Nigeria in 2018 AWCON Final, To Make FIFA Women’s World Cup Debut

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa will be making a debut at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after securing one of the tournament’s tickets at the ongoing 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Banyana Banyana defeated Mali 2-0 at Cape Coast in the second semi-final game of 2018 AWCON in Ghana to set up a mouth-watering clash with Nigeria on Saturday.

The match will be a repeat of the both teams’ opening match in the tournament, where the defending champions lost by a lone goal to their South African counterparts.

Thembi Kgatlana opened scoring for the South Africans in the 31st minute, for the forward’s fifth goal of the championship.

With 10 minutes to the end of the game, Lebohang Ramalepe increased the tally for Banyana Banyana to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, winners of the third-place match between Mali and Cameroon on Friday will complete the trio for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France./(NAN)

