South Africa Reports 2 Covid-19 Deaths, More Than 1,000 Cases Now Confirmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa on Friday reported its first two deaths from Covid-19 and more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease, as the country began a three-week lockdown to curb the pandemic.

According to the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, both deaths occurred in the nation’s Western Cape region, in which tourist metropolis Cape Town is located.

Mkhize noted that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases had tipped the 1,000 mark, adding that exact case load would be confirmed shortly.

Three weeks after recording its first case, South Africa has become the nation in Africa worst-affected by the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), throughout Africa, there have been more than 2,700 cases and more than 70 deaths./(/NAN)