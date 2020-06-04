South African Province to Only Test Elderly For Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Africa’s Western Cape province has stated that it will only focus on testing the aged that are 55 years and above, thus amending its testing policy as regards the coronavirus pandemic.

The province, known for the port city of Cape Town, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country and its health department said the elderly were more at risk of becoming seriously ill.

According to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, this became imperative because the province already had a backlog of 27,000 samples and testing will also focus of testing health care workers.

He said vulnerable groups would be given priority so as to ensure test results come out quickly “so that we can ensure speedy interventions to save lives”.

African Examiner reports that Western Cape has 24,657 of the 37,525 confirmed cases in South Africa.