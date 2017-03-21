South-East APC Inaugurates Disciplinary, Fundraising CMTE, Vows to Win Anambra 2019 Guber

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – As part measures to instill discipline and sanity, the South East Zonal Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has inaugurated a Disciplinary and Fund Raising/Finance Committees for the region.

It said the party would no longer condone any form of indiscipline and misconduct among members.

This is even as the party has vowed to win future elections in all the states of the zones beginning with the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November this year.

African Examiner reports that while the disciplinary committee is headed by a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from Imo State, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha, the Fund raising/Finance committee is chaired by veteran politician from Enugu state, chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, fondly called (GNG).

The disciplinary committee was

mandated to maintain discipline in all the five states Chapters of the party in the zone as well as recommend punitive measures against erring members.

Similarly, the Fund raising/Finance committee is expected to liaise with Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, members of the National Assembly and Appointees from the zone to funds for the party in the South East.

Inaugurating the two committees, National Vice-Chairman of the Party in the South East, Emma Eneukwu described the committees as life-wires of the party in the Zone.

The APC,s constitution, according to Eneukwu, enjoins members in Article 9.2 to among other things conduct themselves in a manner that shall not bring the party to public odium and disrepute.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome all of you, distinguished change agents to this very important event, to inaugurate two very important committees for the party in the zone.

” These committees for the zone, to say the least, are among the life wires of our great party in the South East.

“It is said that a disciplined organization is a successful organization. Organizational goals are achieved and sustained through maintenance of discipline and order. In-fact, it is the bedrock and foundation on which our party’s “ CHANGE” mantra rests,

Eneukwu added: “Our party’s constitution enjoins members in Article 9.2 to among other things conduct themselves in a manner that shall not bring the party to public odium and disrepute and …also observe the rules and regulations embedded in the constitution”

While urging members of the Finance and Fund Raising Committee to live up the expectation of the party, Eneukwu described finance as the nerve center of any organization, adding that when the nervous system is weak, the blood cannot be speedily circulated.

“I,m emboldened to say without fear of contradiction that the strength of our party is a direct function of the activities of these committees. We are conscious of the importance of the assignments embodied in these two committees and that informed our choice of men and women of outstanding credentials as members”

Responding on behalf of other members, Gbazuagu promised that they would discharge their responsibilities diligently and live up to the expectations of the party.

Other members of the committees includes former Speaker and Acting governor of Abia state, Stanley Ohajuruka, ex- minister of labour and productivity, Emeka Nwaogu, managing Director of peace mass transit company, Sam Onyishi, among others.

