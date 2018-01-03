South East Governors’ Forum Condemns Rivers Massacre

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East Governors Forum has condemned in strong terms the New Year’s killings in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni council Area of Rivers State, South- South Nigeria, describing the incident as height of insanity and barbarism.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Nweze Umahi, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, by his Chief Press Secretary CPS Emmanuel Uzor, Tuesday described the killing of innocent worshippers who went for Cross Over Night special prayer as national tragedy

He however, on behalf of the South East Governors commiserated with the government and people of Rivers State over the calamity.

“We are here again faced with one of the greatest carnage and man’s inhumanity to man. To think that a man with blood running in his vein should open fire on innocent fellow citizens is so horrible and devastating.

“Such inhuman act further puts question to our existence as sane and salubrious conscious beings”.

The Governor urged security operatives to intensify investigations into the massacre with a view to arresting the masterminds, while praying God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest.

Meanwhile, determined to bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book, Rivers state Governor, Wike has placed a bounty of N200m on the perpetrators.

He made declaration after leading the Rivers State Security Council on a fact finding and sympathy visit to families of the victims.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and outrage at reports of the Rivers killings as well as the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year.

The President in statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant SSA on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, described the incidents as “reprehensible and unacceptable”.

The President has subsequently directed law enforcement agencies in both states to intensify their current efforts in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

“I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person,” he said, adding that “people in our communities must learn to live peacefully.”

President Buhari appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery.

