South East Governors, Prominent Leaders to Meet Buhari Over Igbo Welfare

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors of the Southeast of Nigeria are to lead other prominent Igbo leaders

on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the welfare of the people of the area.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Monday in Enugu by Ebonyi state governor and chairman of the South- East governors forum, Chief David Nweze Umahi, at the end of their marathon close door meeting with religious, and political leaders, as well as other stakeholders in the zone .

The governor, who did not announce any date for the proposed visit and names of those to likely make the delegation lists, said they will let the people know about the outcome of their meeting with the President once they are back from the trip.

Our Correspondent reports that the meeting which took place at the Enugu government House, was attended by the host governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia while Imo and Anambra governors were represented by their Deputies.

Also in the meeting were ex- governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwibodo, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Enyinnaya Abarabe, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Dr Callistus Onaga, among other dignitaries.

Although Umahi refused to specify the welfare they will discuss with the president, sources said the recent closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, deplorable conditions of federal roads in the zone, as well as insecurity may top the request lists they will present to the president during the meeting.

Meanwhile, there was no communique at the end of the meeting which lasted several hours, unlike their previous meetings.

Please follow and like us: