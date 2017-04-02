South East Governors to Wade Into Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East governors forum on sunday resolved to wade into the continued detention of leader of Indigenous peoples of Biafra ,IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and other challenges confronting the zone.

It said the body would also take up the agitation issue of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra MASSOB, ecological, security, power, among other challenges confronting the region with the appropriate authorities.

Rising from its one day meeting in Enugu, chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi state,Dave Umahi, who briefed journalists on behalf of his colleagues, said “today we discussed a number of issues, but let’s first announce to you that our secretariat here in Enugu is now fully functional and so that if you have a need to contact the South East Governors Forum, you do that through our secretariat.

The chairman said: “Fortunately, is also in government house, Enugu.

“On the issue of IPOB, MASSOB, Kanu’s detention, ecological problems of South East, various water dams that have been abandoned in South East, our challenges of power, our challenges of security, and other very many concerns of our people; the South East governors today agreed to meet with the various and appropriate authorities of federal presence to address these problems.

Umahi added that “We are very committed to this and actions already started on these issues.

According to him,”South East governors also agreed to meet with all stakeholders Of South East to discuss and address all issues that are of interest to our people.

The forum also approved the “two representatives each of our economic committee of South east governors, and we have mandated then to immediately meet and fashion out road map towards our economic integration, and this we will do in coming weeks so that they will present a road map for our economic indices and development in our next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state as well as Willy Obiano of Anambra, while Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state was conspicuously absent.

