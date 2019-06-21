W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

South Sudan Lawmakers Storm Out Of Budget Presentation In Parliament

Posted by African News, East/Central Africa Friday, June 21st, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  South Sudan lawmakers on Thursday stormed out of a budget presentation for the 2019/20 financial year by the finance minister, citing frustrations over non-payment of salaries of civil servants and soldiers, a Reuters witness said.

“Our army is cutting down trees to make a living, our foreign  missions; it is now almost one year we are unable to pay them. Our teachers are not been paid. What are we doing? We are now presenting a new budget while our salaries are not been paid,” one lawmaker shouted.

Parliament Speaker Anthony Lino adjourned the parliament sitting.

 “The concerns that you have raised, I have heard them but I don’t like the way you make them. We are going to adjourn and call the house at a time we are going to announce,” he said./(Reuters/NAN)

 

Classified Adverts