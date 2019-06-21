South Sudan Lawmakers Storm Out Of Budget Presentation In Parliament

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South Sudan lawmakers on Thursday stormed out of a budget presentation for the 2019/20 financial year by the finance minister, citing frustrations over non-payment of salaries of civil servants and soldiers, a Reuters witness said.

“Our army is cutting down trees to make a living, our foreign missions; it is now almost one year we are unable to pay them. Our teachers are not been paid. What are we doing? We are now presenting a new budget while our salaries are not been paid,” one lawmaker shouted.

Parliament Speaker Anthony Lino adjourned the parliament sitting.

“The concerns that you have raised, I have heard them but I don’t like the way you make them. We are going to adjourn and call the house at a time we are going to announce,” he said./(Reuters/NAN)

