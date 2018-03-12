Southeast Governors Plan to Jointly Construct 430 Link Roads

…Pledge To Resolve Traditional Rulers Crisis in Zone

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

The South- East Governors Forum on Sunday resolved to undertake the construction of Ring roads linking the five states of the geo political zone, covering 430 kilometers, with a view to promoting economic development and integration and ease of transportation in the area.

This was disclosed after their meeting which lasted several hours in a Enugu, the Enugu state capital.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, who was accompanied by Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Deputy Governor, of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, expressed deep appreciation to the governors and the people of the South East zone for “the way they worked together to accord the late Ex- Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme a befitting burial and enjoined them to continue in such spirit to move the Southeast States forward.

Umahi, who read their communique to newsmen, said the Forum also commended “very highly” Gov. Ugwuanyi for all the activities that took place in Enugu State during the funeral programmes and equally appreciated his counterpart from Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano for the events that happened in his state as well as the contributions of other governors of the zone.

According to the chairman, the Forum took presentation for Gas Pipelines in the region and advised the Consultants to follow up on details of implementation especially as it relates to right of way, adding that it commended the presentation by Prof. Bart Nnaji on Aba Independent Power Project and asked him to liaise with its secretariat for further implementation with the Presidency.

He hinted that the governors intervened in the crisis rocking the South East Traditional Rulers’ Council and directed that the five State Chairmen of the Council be invited for amicable resolution of their issues in the next meeting of the Forum.

Umahi disclosed that other outcome of the meeting were the receipt of presentations on several issues, especially, from National Addressing System of Nigeria and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) on assessment of MDAs for effective performance

He said that a private business enterprise presented a Lottery business proposal in the zone to the Forum, with the body requested the presenter to reach out to various states for further deliberation.

