Southeast Miyetti Allah Endorses Ugwuanyi For Second Term

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the South East geo political zone of Nigeria, have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for a second term in office.

They said their action is because the governor has entrenched peace and good governance as well as his accommodating gesture.

The cattle breeders, who trooped out in their numbers to the Government House, Enugu, on a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi Monday described him as a “kind, accommodating, ever focused and progressive governor” .

In his remarks, chairman of the association, Alhaji Didado Sidikki, appreciated the governor for his love for his people living in Enugu State, saying “we freely carry the message of your welcoming attitude to our kith and kin in the Northern parts of Nigeria”.

“We do this as proof that the oneness that Nigerian leaders preach is in practice in Your Excellency’s domain”, the group said.

They also lauded the Ugwuanyi “for setting the pace for enduring peace amongst the people of Nigeria”, stressing that “Gburugburu is a true representation of that leader who is ever willing to accommodate and protect Nigerians plying their legitimate trade under his watch in Enugu State”.

“Having considered all these Your Excellency, our people unanimously raise our voices in supporting your acceptance to have a second shot at the governance of Enugu State through the instrumentality of the coming gubernatorial elections.

“We lend our weight in support of your re-election project as we share the belief that when a route is good you make it twice.

“Our experience of your shade of governance commands appeal, and we can do no less than give you our unalloyed support and votes to ensure that your re-election mission is duly accomplished. This we wish to demonstrate in clear terms”, they declared.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked them for the solidarity and endorsement, reiterating that his administration’s commitment to the oneness of the people living in Enugu State, irrespective of class, religion, ethnicity or political leaning.

The governor appreciated the non-indigenes for their contributions to the peace and development in the state, which he said has brought enormous progress, proclaiming that “by the special grace of God 2019 will end in praise.”

