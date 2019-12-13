Sowore: DSS to Hand Over Case File to AGF Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Exactly a week after his controversial re-arrest in a Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS), the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the case against the Covnener of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The latest development was announced in a statement issued Friday by the Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

The statement made reference to a December 11, 2019 letter sent on behalf of the AGF by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), to the Director-General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, directing the security outfit to “promptly forward all the case files” to the AGF office.

The letter by Apata, was a response to a September 9, 2019 letter sent to the AGF.

Mr. Malami said: “The Solicitor-General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the letter, referred to a letter from the DSS office on September 9, 2019.”

The statement quoted Mr Apata’s saying: “the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon a further review of the case, has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

In line with this, the letter requested DSS boss to “promptly forward all the case files” in respect of Omoyele Sowore to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The statement explained that the decision to take over the case from the DSS was to ensure speedy completion of the case.

Sowore’s re-arrest has triggered lingering controversy, prompting both the Federal Government (FG) and the Senate to embark on investigation of the saga.