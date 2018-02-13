Soyinka Says Buhari is Under a Trance

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, complaining about insensitivity and inconsistency in the Federal Government policies.

Prof. Soyinka who decried the recent reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS Prof. Usman Yusuf, hit while fielding questions from the journalists after a press conference titled ” Nomads and Nation: Valentine card or valedictory rites” held Tuesday in Lagos that the President was in a ”trance”.

Apparently dissatisfied by the state of affairs in the country, Prof. Soyinka disclosed that if he meets with President Buhari, he would confirm to him that he is in a trance.

He snapped that as soon as Mr. President was out of his trance, the better for the country.

The Prof of Literature fumed and submitted that there were many ‘unforced errors’, citing Prof. Yusuf’s instance who about two weeks ago was reinstated by President Buhari after being suspended by the Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Oluwole in July 2017 for alleged misconduct.

