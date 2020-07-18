Spanish Catholic Priest Serving in Enugu Dies of COVID-19

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The dreaded Coronavirous pandemic currently ravaging the entire globe, including Nigeria has claimed the life of a Spanish catholic priest, serving in Enugu Diocese.

A statement to that effect signed by Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Dr. Calistus Onaga, on Saturday said: “this morning, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu lost Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, to COVID-19 at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Isolation Centre.

According to the Diocese, “he was a priest of the Opus Dei Prelature, working in our Diocese and had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

“He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor. He hailed from Spain but loved our people so much and always attended our Diocesan functions.

Fr. Igweshi, who is also the Chaplain of St. Lucy Chaplaincy, Emene, Enugu hinted that “his body has just been laid to rest, following the NCDC guidelines.

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that COVID-19 is real and do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”