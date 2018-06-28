Speaker Najeem Salaam Declares to Contest Osun APC Guber Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salaam has declared his intention to contest for September 22, 2018 Governorship election of the state.

Salaam made the declaration Thursday at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Osogbo the State capital.

The State’s first Lawmaker declared that he was capable of governing the state with his political experience.

The speaker restated that he was well prepared to govern the state, adding that he would perform creditably well if given the opportunity to govern the state.

“Governance is not a tea party but rather it is a serious business for well experienced politicians.

”Being the number three citizen in the state, I have the political experience to move the State forward.

“There is no doubt that I will be Governor Aregbesola’s worthy successor.

“I’am prepared to govern the state and take it to an enviable level”, the speaker stressed.

Salaam, (APC-Ejigbo) constituency added that he would complement Aregbesola’s achievements if given the opportunity to govern the state.

He promised to make judicious use of the available resources to develop the state.

The state’s APC Chairman Mr. Gboyega Famodun in his remarks said the party would give all the aspirants a level playing ground during its primary slated for Saturday July 7, 2018.

Famodun commended Salaam for coming out to declare his intention for the governorship position.

The Speaker’s entrance into the race makes it 29 aspirants who had so far expressed intention to contest under the APC platform.

