SPORTS: Liverpool Sneak into UEFA Last 16

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mohamed Salah’s delightful first-half strike gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday, an advance into the UEFA Champions League’s last 16 and the Italian side crashing out.

Liverpool knew that a 1-0 win, or a victory by two goals or more, would be enough to seal a top two spot in Group C.

Salah was again the hero for the hosts, scoring what proved to be the winner in the 34th minute.

Napoli pressed to level in the second half, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson denying Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage time.

But the home side’s resolute defence — which has conceded just six Premier League goals all season so far —- stood firm.

Paris St Germain’s 4-1 victory at Red Star Belgrade meant they finished top with 11 points.

Napoli, who started the day leading the way, exited the competition as Liverpool snatched second spot on goals scored after both teams finished with nine points.

