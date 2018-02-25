SPORTS: Manchester United Climb Back to Second After Win Over Chelsea

Jesse Lingard caused Old Trafford to reverberate with noise after his 75th-minute header sealed a win that took Manchester United back into second place ahead of Liverpool.

The creator was Romelu Lukaku, his neat cross finding the substitute, after the No 9’s first goal for United against top-six opposition had cancelled out Willian’s opener.

José Mourinho praised a fine display from his centre-forward. “He played fantastically well, he had in my opinion the same start as the team, the team didn’t start well, and it happened to him, he was losing some balls in the first control. He was a little bit lost but then he went together with the team – improving, improving.”

Chelsea scored first in the 34th minutes as Willian received a through pass from Eden Hazard and nicely tucked in a fine shot at De Gea’s near post to give the visitors a well deserved lead over their arch rival.

The victory means Chelsea remain fifth and United are six points clear of the west London club in the race to secure a Champions League berth.

