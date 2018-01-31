W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sports: Ozil Renews Contract With Arsenal

Posted by Latest News, Sports Wednesday, January 31st, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Midfielder, Mesut Ozil has signed another three-and-a-half-year contract with the Arsenal.

The new deal has extended his tenure till 2021 summer.

The German midfielder broke the Arsenal record; as the first highest-paid player- earning about £350,000 a week before tax.

The news deal follows months of speculation about the future of the 29-year-old player whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 for a club record of £42.4m.

 

