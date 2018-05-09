SPORTS: Promoter Vows to Support Nigeria Squash Players to Become World Class

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aspiring Nigerian youngsters in Squash game have been promised that they will be supported to reach the greater height in in realizing their dream.

The Promoter of Chamberlain Squash Open CSO Chamberlain Usoh, made the promise Wednesday at Teslim Balogun Stadium ahead of main matches to kick start the 2018 edition of the tournament.

“We want to catch them young. Squash is a very interesting sport and at CSO, we want to bring it into the limelight like football. We are trying to get Squash back into the map.

“We’re glad the NSF is giving us the necessary support. With this support, we can help the youngsters develop a career in the game”, Usor reiterated.

While wishing all players the best of luck, Usoh said the tournament would not be an easy grind for many Nigerian players as this year’s edition parades top PSA-ranked players from across the globe.

“It certainly won’t be easy for Nigerian players; But good for their experience to build up” CSO boss stated.

The President of Nigerian Squash Federation (NSF) Boye Oyerinde described the tournament as the biggest Squash event so far in Nigeria in 2018.

“It’s fantastic and we have a fantastic atmosphere for the 2018 CSO. It’s good for Squash development in Nigeria.

“I’m glad to see the secondary school students. I’m glad that Squash is penetrating to the grassroots. It’s really a good development.

