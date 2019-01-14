W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Stabbed Polish Mayor, Pawel Adamowicz Dies  

Posted by Europe, Latest News, World News Monday, January 14th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz has died in hospital, exactly a day after being stabbed at a charity event.

Adamowicz, 53, was attacked on stage in front of hundreds of people Sunday.

He was after taken to hospital for stab injuries and underwent five hours of surgery at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old with a criminal record has been arrested over the attack. Police believe he used a media pass to gain access to the stage.

Poland’s Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski Monday confirmed Mr. Adamowicz had died.

Television footage from the event showed the suspect rushing to the stage and stabbing the mayor several times.

He then shouted to the crowd before being tackled to the ground and arrested.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Mr Adamowicz at the scene, before transferring him to a hospital.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47028

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/stabbed-polish-mayor-pawel-adamowicz-dies/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts