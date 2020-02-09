Stakeholders Commend Dickson For Building Standard Golf Course

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson says his administration was committed to the development of tourism in the state, using sports as a vehicle.

This he explained, led to the building of the world class sports facilities like the 18 hole golf course and the polo field located at the New Yenagoa City.

Speaking at the end of a golf tournament in Yenagoa, Dickson said the game of golf can be used to promote sports tourism, that will help the rapid growth of the state’s economy.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the governor stressed that in the last eight years, his administration laid a solid foundation for sports and tourism development.

He remarked that his government with a clear vision, built the heliport, the Bayelsa International Airport and turned the former Governor’s lodge into a five star hotel managed by an international hotel brand Golden Tulip.

The governor called on the incoming administration to ensure sustainability of the game of golf in the state by maintaining the facilities provided in the golf course.

Dickson also commended the golfers who accepted the invitation to take part in the tournament which was held in his honour and urged them to always see Bayelsa as a great destination for relaxation.

He equally thanked the sponsors, Daewoo, Nureventures and the organizers of the tournament, urging them not to relent, saying its a sure way of promoting and advancing the game of golf in the state.

On his part, the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete-Spiff lauded the Governor for the establishment of a world Class golf course in the state.

The monarch who was also the chairman of the occasion and the chairman/Board of Trustees of the Bayelsa Golf Club, said the golf course will help provide the opportunity to discover talented young golfers who will be groomed to become future Tiger Woods.

He said his passion and commitment to the game saw him winning an Olympic medal and called on government to continue to support the sport.

He said “My dream is to support the development of the game of Golf to an enviable level. I want to see young talents groomed to become Tiger Woods. This is possible if the government pays attention to the sport.

“I first came in contact and romance with the game of golf as far back as 1971 in Port Harcourt and till date my passion for it has not waned”.

Highlight of the ocassion was the presentation of prizes to winners of the tournament including King Diete-Spiff.