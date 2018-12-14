Stakeholders in Bayelsa Calls For Concerted Efforts to End Drug Abuse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson on Friday advocated for the setting up of a special committee to monitor the abuse of drugs in the state.

He said the committee will among other things provide counselling services for those exposed to hard drugs and also work with relevant authorities like the NDLEA to reduce the menace.

The Information Commissioner made this known at the Bolo-Orua campus of the University of Africa during a one day event organized by the African Students Union Parliament with the theme: Menace of Drug Abuse and the African Dream.

Iworiso-Markson told the gathering made up of students and youths that there couldn’t have been a better time to discuss the dangers of drug abuse because of its prevalence.

He said the statistics of young people involved in drugs and other illicit substances in the country is alarming and called on parents to pay closer attention to their children and inculcate in them the right values.

According to him, the investments the Restoration Government is making in education will amount to nothing if the beneficiaries are involved in the consumption of hard drugs.

The Government spokesman advised the students to help their colleagues addicted to drugs by drawing the attention of the authorities to help provide counselling for them.

Iworiso-Markson also charged the students not to waste their future because of peer influence, adding that they should appreciate the efforts of their parents to give them quality education.

On his part the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Prof. Valentine Aletor said youths have the potentials to become great and must avoid any conduct that will ruin their future.

He said doing drugs is not only an expensive habit but it represents an unfortunate investment in self destruction.

In his presentation, the Coordinator of the Bayelsa State Vigilante, Evangelist Parkins Ogede urged the youths to draw closer to God in their pursuit for academic excellence.

In their seprate presentations, the Nigerian Mediacal Association (NMA) and Operation Delta Safe also harped on the dangers of drug abuse and the need for youths to avoid indulgence.

Please follow and like us: