Stalemate As Democrat Senators Shun Confirmation Votes Of Trump Cabinet’s Nominees

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Democrats on the US Senate Finance Committee have opted out of votes for two of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, forcing a postponement of the exercise.

The Lawmakers said they wanted more information especially on the financial activities of health nominee Tom Price and his treasury counterpart, Stephen Mnuchin.

Other Trump choices face votes, is Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

President Trump Monday sacked the acting Attorney General Sally Yates for questioning the legality of his immigration directive – executive order.

Yates was appointed by the immediate past President Barack Obama.

The order imposes a temporary travel ban on seven mainly-Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Finance Committee Democrats told journalists outside the hearing that they were seeking more information about Tom Price’s trading in health company stock.

The Senators said they were also concerned by reports of financier Stephen Mnuchin’s behaviour involving foreclosures at his former bank OneWest.

In contrary, Senator Orrin Hatch, the Republican committee chairman, according to AP described the Democrats’ behaviour as “posturing and acting like idiots”.

BBC

Please follow and like us: