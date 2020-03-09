State APC Chairmen Pass Vote of Confidence on Oshiomhole

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – State Chairmen of the ruling All progressive congress APC, have passed a vote of confidence on the embattled national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying: “as members of NEC and critical stakeholders of our party, we dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganize the peace we have been enjoying in the party.

Operating under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) forum of state chairmen, the party leaders, after its Executive committee meeting in Abuja, said “We observed that the issues presented before the two Federal High Courts that is tearing our party apart are political. Thus, we respectfully request all parties to seek political solutions.

A statement jointly signed by the forum’s chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dolari who is the Chairman, Borno State chapter of the party and Secretary, Dr Ben Nwoye, who is also Chairman APC Enugu State, made available to African Examiner on Monday in Enugu, stated that they have resolved that the Forum will stand firmly behind the National Chairman of our great party.

It read thus: “We the Executive Members of the Forum of State Chairmen of All Progressives Congress, APC met on 9th March 2020 at Abuja and resolved that the Forum will stand firmly behind the National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, and to defend the sanctity of the constitution of our great party with regards to upholding its supremacy.

“We have therefore, resolved to wade-off all perceived and real threats by detractors and enemies of our great party to inhibit the implementation of democratic ethos as currently being championed by our indefatigable National Chairman Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole and which, has given sleepless nights to the opposition party.



The chairmen said “we observed that the issues presented before the two Federal High Courts that is tearing our party apart are political. Thus, we respectfully request all parties to seek political solutions. We urge all parties to return back to the dispute resolution and reconciliation Committee set up by our Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and led by our founding National Chairman, His Excellency, Bisi Akande.

According to the statement, “the State Chairmen being members of NEC and critical stakeholders of our party, dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganize the peace we have been enjoying in the party. These acts if successful would only weaken the political strength of our great party.

“We the State Chairmen frown at the level of impunity being experienced in our great party in which, unauthorized individuals will issue press statements using the name of our party to deceive the leaders of the party and the unsuspecting public, thereby causing disaffection among the party leadership. All individuals involved in this practice should be mindful that their conduct is prohibited under the relevant sections of our party Constitution.

“We the State Chairmen unequivocally state that the party is bigger than the inordinate ambition of any individual and as such, we will not tolerate any unlawful step(s) by those igniting crisis in our party.

“As leaders of our party at the grassroots levels, we are more concerned with lack of rewards for our party faithful, especially women and youths who worked tirelessly to enthrone this government.

“We urge those bent on distabilizing our party to channel their efforts to giving appointments and other forms of empowerment to our party faithful.

The chairmen stated that “We therefore, enjoined our Ministers, Governors, Head of government agencies to provide empowerment opportunities to our supporters and party faithful at the grassroots levels.

“As state chairmen, we are aware that the immediate concern of our teaming supporters is how to make ends meet. As the saying goes “when two elephants are fighting the grass suffers.” Our grassroots supporters are suffering!

“We appeal to all those involved in the court disputes to withdraw the cases for the sake of our grassroot supporters and for the sake of all those who paid the ultimate price to install this government at the federal level and in various states.

“We need a stronger and healthy party faithful to face the opposition PDP in 2023. We should all focus on strengthening the party and enhancing our reward mechanism instead of weakening the party leadership with manufactured legal claims.

The statement noted that “In 2019, the deplorable situation of our reward system, compelled us to issue a ten-day ultimatum in order to secure empowerment for our party supporters. We are still waiting patiently for the fulfilment of the premises the presidency.

“This fight for personal interests is nothing but a purposeful distraction for our dear President. We appeal to the combatants to allow our President to continue the implementation of people orientated programmes in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

“Removal of our indefatigable National Chairman will not improve the conditions of our supporters or the generality of Nigerian people. It will only satisfy the vindictive tendencies of a privileged few who may have been offended by our National Chairman. This is not in the best interest of the party in particular or the country in general. We, therefore, plead to all involved to allow peace to reign.

“Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole has positioned and fortified the party to the admiration of all to stand for and win elections in majority of the States in Nigeria as witnessed in the 2019 elections.

“It is on record that the party under the leadership of Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole won more elections in the country as exemplified in the 2019 general elections.

“Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole has endeared majority and well-meaning Nigerians to the All Progressives Congress, APC in all parts of the country because of his leadership prowess.

“In the 2019 elections unlike 2015 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari had 25 percent in the majority of States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“We therefore pass a vote of confidence on the National leadership of the party under Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole for his quality, purposeful and directional leadership.

“We vow to stand with our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole and to defend the constitution of our great party at all times and in all places.