Stranded Nigerians: Mission In London Sets July 13 For Next Evacuation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian High Commission in London, the United Kingdom on Friday set July 13 for the next phase of the evacuation of stranded Nigerians back home.

The commission, which announced the date in a notification issued on Friday, also issued guidelines for travel and ticket fares for the evacuation.

The notice made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja stated that arrangement was being made with the Air Peace Airlines for flights to Abuja and Lagos on July 13.

It also said that arrangement for the June 28 scheduled flight had already been concluded and that those who could not make it with the flight should start processing for July 13.

It asked prospective evacuees to undergo a self-funded COVID-19 PCR test immediately in line with the Presidential Task Force new guidelines.

The commission has also issued ticket fares and payment directives for the intending passengers.

“In the light of the foregoing, please find here under the ticket fares: Business Class of 46 seats: $1,400 (N644,000) per passenger, Economy Class of 269 seats: $700 (N322,000) per passenger.

“Child fare is same as adult fare and infant (Under 2yrs) – 10 per cent of adult fare.

“All prospective evacuees, who could not be on the flight scheduled for June 28 June, now have the opportunity to make payment for their interested ticket class,’’ the notice read.

Bank Name: Fidelity Bank

Account Name: Air Peace (Nigeria – UK Charter)

Account Number: 5030113091.

Dollar Account: Bank Name: Fidelity Bank

Account Name: Air Peace Limited Charter

Account Number: 5250171446

Correspondent Bank: Citibank, NA, 111

Wall Street, New York 10043

Aba Code: 021000089

Swift Code: CITIUS33

Beneficiary Bank: Fidelity Bank Plc

Dollar Account Number: 3611 – 5264

Swift Code: FIDTNGLA

The commission stated that intending travellers should thereafter forward payment confirmation, passport data page and destination of choice to the businessdevelopment@flyairpeace.com, WhatsApp Number +2347042961448

It stated that payment in Naira is also acceptable at the going market rate of N460/USD.

“If payment is made by proxy, full names of the passenger and the payee must be reflected and forwarded to the WhatsApp number and email addresses above.

“Baggage allowance of two luggage of 23kg each plus seven kg hand luggage for economy class, two luggage of 32kg each plus 10kg hand luggage for business class is allowed.

“These costs and tickets issued will be valid only for this special flight.

“Prospective evacuees are to note that the issuance of tickets shall be on a first come first served basis,’’ the commission stated. (NAN)