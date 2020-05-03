Strange Deaths: Another Prominent Kano Leader Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Prof. Isa Hashim, a senior council member, Kano Emirate Council, is dead, aged 86 years.

Hashim, who is the Jarman Kano, died on Sunday after a brief illness.

A family member of the deceased, Aliyu Ibrahim, said Hashim’s health deteriorated in recent days and suddenly died. His remains had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Hashim, a Professor of Political Science was a senior lecturer with Bayero University Kano (BUK) where he taught for many years before his retirement.

Hashim’s death came barely 24 hours after the death of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Abubakar Tafida.

Recall that the emir and many other prominent sons of Kano had died suddenly to yet to be identified strange illness in which many believe is covid-19.