Strike: FG Gives A Week Ultimatum to ASUU to Review Action

By Niyi Adeyi

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has given the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) a week ultimatum to consider resolutions reached with it at the last reconciliatory meeting and revert with its position on the ongoing strike.

FG and ASUU delegations held another resolution meeting, which started Thursday and ended early hours of Friday.

The one-week deadline was contained in a communique issued at end of the meeting and which was read to the newsmen around 3.30am by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Dr. Ngige disclosed that FG had pledged to the key issues raised by the ASUU.

According to the Minister, some of the points include: ”funding of universities, earned academic allowances, staff schools, salary shortfalls, the issue of the Treasury Single Account”.

He noted that most of the issues stemmed from the 2009 agreement and the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding which government had with the ASUU.

Dr. Ngige reiterated: “Government is a continuum. Most of these issues did not crop up during the Buhari administration. We inherited them. Based on our conclusions, the ASUU will consult with its members and revert to the government within one week. We expect them within one week. The meeting was very cordial.”

Also speaking at the end of the meeting, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, promised that the National EXCO of the union would consult with its members and get back to the Government within the given period.

Members of ASUU embarked on the current nationwide industrial action on Monday, August 14, 2017.

