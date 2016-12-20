Students Laud Governor Dickson’s Strides in Education

A coalition of students’ leaders in Ogbia, Bayelsa State, on Monday lauded what it described as the ‘unrivalled attention’ given to the development of the education in the state by Governor Seriake Dickson.

The youths who spoke during a visit to the Special Assistant to the governor on Students’ Affairs for the area, Mr Henry Eteli, said the revolution currently going on in the sector would further accelerate the overall growth of the state in the next few years.

Coordinator of the group, Agama Ogumo, during the visit, pledged that the students would continue to contribute to the development of the state, given the level of assistance offered by the governor’s education programmes.

Ogumo also praised the governor for appointing credible party faithful to deliver on the restoration agenda of the current government.

On behalf of his colleagues, he also expressed delight for the role played by Deacon Markson Fefegha, Commissioner for Education and Mr.Austin Adigio,Special Adviser to the Governor on Students Affairs in lifting education in the state.

He further commended the Students Management Committee for the development policies and programmes enunciated by its members, which he said have helped the state of education in Bayelsa.

In his remarks, the Special Assistant who thanked the stakeholders, credited his modest achievements to the support given to him by the governor.

He lauded them for the role they played during the last governorship elections and vowed not to betray the confidence reposed in him in the course of the discharge of his duties.

Eteli told the students that ‘there is always a price for every action’, urging them to be good ambassadors and agents of social good in the state.

