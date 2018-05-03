Sudan Close 3 Diplomatic Missions, 4 Consular Offices Abroad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan announced the decision to close 13 diplomatic missions and four consular missions abroad due to a financial crisis, the official Sudan News Agency reported.

Al-Bashir issued a decree to restructure Sudan’s external representation and directed the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs to close select diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

The decree also directed to have a one-man ambassador in seven diplomatic missions.

In April, then Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour had said that Sudan is unable to finance its diplomatic missions

abroad and some diplomats have to return home.

“For months, Sudanese diplomats have not received salaries and there is also a delay in paying rent for diplomatic missions,” Ghandour said, prior to being fired by al-Bashir on April 19.

Sudan, hit by widening economic problems, has been suffering a foreign currency shortage since January.(Xinhua/NAN)

