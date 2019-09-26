Sudan Closes Borders With Libya, Central Africa Over Security Issues

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Thursday ordered immediate closure of its borders with Libya and Central African Republic.

The council said in a statement, that the order was issued at a joint meeting held by the council with the government of South Darfur state.

The meeting was held in the state’s capital Nyala in the presence of the intelligence and police chiefs.

The council justified the decision with what it termed as “security and economic risks.’’

The council also instructed the officials to end the security disturbances, reactivate the joint work among the regular forces in South Darfur state and intensify arms collecting operations.

Since Sept. 20, South Darfur state’s capital Nyala has been witnessing popular protests against food and fuel crisis, lack of justice and continued security disturbances. (/NAN).

