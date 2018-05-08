Sudan, Lesotho Agree To Combat Terrorism, Illegal Immigration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sudan and the Kingdom of Lesotho on Tuesday agreed on cooperation to combat terrorism, illegal immigration and cross-border crime.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the conclusion of the visit of the Prime Minister of Lesotho Thomas Motsoahae Thabane, to Sudan, and issued a joined communiqué.

“The two sides agreed to cooperate in regional and international issues relating to combating terrorism and extremism, illegal immigration, cross border crime and human trafficking,’’ the communiqué said.

It reiterated the two sides’ readiness to work together to develop bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in political, economic, cultural and social fields and consular affairs.

The communiqué said that the two sides reviewed the possibility of cooperation and exchange of experiences in fields of agriculture, animal resources, mining and irrigation as well as maternity and child health.

They also stressed the importance of coordinating the stance at all regional and international forums, and achieving stability, security, peace and sustainable development in Africa.

Lesotho’s prime minister concluded a two-day visit to Sudan at the invitation of the Sudanese First Vice President and National Prime Minister, Bakri Hassan Saleh. (NAN)

