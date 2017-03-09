Sudan Summons US Diplomat Over Travel Ban

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States’ chief diplomat in Sudan has been summoned to the country’s foreign ministry in protest over the 90-day travel ban imposed on Sudanese travelling to the US, Reuters news agency reports.

Sudan is among six majority Muslim countries to be included in the revised list issued earlier this week. Somalia and Libya are also on the list.

An earlier effort by President Donald Trump to impose travel restrictions was halted by the courts.

The new ban is due to come into force next week.

Reuters quotes a Sudanese government statement saying that the deputy foreign minister “once again expressed Sudan’s disappointment at the order”.

