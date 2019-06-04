W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sultan Announces Moon Sighting; Declares Tuesday June 4 As Sallah

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, June 4th, 2019




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Tuesday June 4, as the Eid-el-Fitr day to mark the end of Ramadan fasting.

The Nigerian Muslims Leader announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in a radio and television broadcast in Sokoto later on Monday.

Abubakar said that the new moon was sighted in Kaduna, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Jigawa and Sokoto State among others.

He said:”In accordance with the Islamic law, we have the honour and pleasure to announce that today, Monday, the 29th day of Ramadan, 1440 AH, which is equivalent of June 3, 2019, marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the new month of Shawwal.

”Reliable reports of moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and religious organisations across the country, which were duly verified and authenticated by us, states and the National Moon Sighting Committee.

”Consequent upon this, tomorrow, Tuesday June 4, 2019 becomes the first day of Shawwal,1440 AH and is therefore declared the Sallah day for 2019 Eid-el-Fitr, ” he said.

The Sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to sustain fervent prayers for the nation’s leaders
for sustainable peace and unity in the country and beyond.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace irrespective of religious, ethnic and cultural differences.

 

 

Classified Adverts