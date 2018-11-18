W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Super Falcons Lose to South Africa In Opening Match At AWCON

Posted by Latest News, Sports Sunday, November 18th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Defending champions Nigeria on Sunday at Cape Coast in Ghana lost 0-1 to rivals South Africa in their opening match at the 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian side, in spite of their superiority in experience, failed to translate that into dominance.

The South Africans gave them no breathing space though, standing up to them and even keeping them on the back foot several times.

The Banyana Banyana however found the breakthrough in the 85th minute through Thembi Kgatlana.

The Super Falcons next take on Zambia in their second Group B encounter on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium.(NAN)

 

 

