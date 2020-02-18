Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Ihedioha’s Appeal Till March 2

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of appeal by the recently sacked Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha till March 2, 2020.

Mr. Ihedioha approached the apex court with an application to reverse itself on the judgement which ousted him from the office as Governor on January 14, 2020.

The Supreme Court had earlier fixed Tuesday, February 18, 2020 as hearing date for the appeal filed by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Upon sacking him, the Supreme court panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected Governor of the South East State.

At the Tuesday hearing, Counsel to Mr. Ihedioha, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), filed an application stating that he needed a little time to file some processes before the Court.

In response, Counsels to Governor Uzodinma and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not oppose the application.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, after listening to all the parties, Tuesday adjourned the hearing to March 2, 2020.