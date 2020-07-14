Supreme Court Dismisses Lagos, Ekiti Suits; Declares Virtual Court Constitutional

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court of Nigeria has validated virtual court session and declared it as constitutional.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour in determining the suit filed by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and his Ekiti State counterpart, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda held that virtual court sittings are presumed by the court to be valid and not being declared as unconstitutional.

Consequently, the leading Judge dismissed the concern being expressed by many judges as to the constitutionality of the distant court sessions in the country.

While describing the suits as speculative as the suits did not disclose how virtual proceedings are perilous to the interest or right of anyone, the panel maintained that the Chief Judges of the states that had issued practice direction to provide for virtual sitting when convenient had the duty to enforce the directive.

Justice Rhodes-Vivour finally held that “as of today, virtual sitting is not unconstitutional”.

In the suits, Lagos State suit is challenging the power of the National Assembly to amend section 274 of the Constitution which seeks including virtual proceedings in the Constitution,

On its own, the Ekiti State prayed the court to make an affirmative decision on the issue to remove the speculations and uncertainties being observed by judges on distant court sessions.