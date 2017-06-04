Supreme Court Gets Female Chief Registrar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria (NJC), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Mrs. Mustapha is the second female Registra to be appointed in the history of the Supreme Court. The first female Chief Registrar was Mrs. G. O. Jackman, who held office from 1978 to 1983.

In a statement issued by the CJN, Mrs. Mustapha will resume her new position on July 1 to replace Ahmad Gambo Saleh, who will on the same day assume a new responsibility as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Mrs. Mustapha emerged from a strong field of six applicants interviewed by the FJSC headed by its Chairman, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Hon. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, on Tuesday May 30, 2017.

“Until her appointment, Mrs. Mustapha, was the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Born in Gwoza in Borno State on the 8th August 1961, Mrs. Mustapha holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from the University of Maiduguri, which she earned in 1984 before attending the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, for her Barrister at Law (BL) programme in 1985.” the statement reads.

