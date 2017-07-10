Supreme Court Validates Obaseki’s Election As Edo Governor

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has upheld the electoral victory of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the Edo State Governor.

The seven-man panel of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Mr. Walter Onnoghen in its unanimous ruling Monday held that the appeal brought before it by the opposition PDP candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu lacked merit, therefore, dismissed his suit and validated Governor Obaseki as duly elected candidate.

Justice Onnoghen ruled that the lower courts had gone through the brief earlier and this enabled the panelists to arrive at a judgment quickly.

The Supreme Court subsequently announced July 24, 2017 as the date to give details of its judgement.

It would be recalled that Obaseki who is the candidate of the ruling APC has defeated his PDP counterpart in both lower Tribunal and Appeal Court.

Governor Obaseki who succeeded the former NLC National President Comrade Adams Oshiomhole won in 11 Local Council areas of the State, while Pastor Ize-Iyamu won in five Council areas in September 2016 Governorship Election.

