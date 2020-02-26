Surprises As City, Lyon Shine in Champions League Games

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City Wednesday staged a stunning fightback as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne secured a memorable 2-1 win at Real Madrid to take control of their Champions League last-16 tie.

After a cagey first half, the hosts relied on a defensive mix-up between Rodri and Nicolas Otamendi to take the lead as the impressive Vinicius Junior raced towards goal before neatly squaring for Isco to slot home.

Sergio Ramos shot over, as Real Madrid looked to double their advantage, but City equalized 12 minutes before time, when Jesus nodded in from close range.

It was the least the City deserved for what had been an impressive away performance by Pep Guardiola’s side and things got even better seven minutes from time when substitute Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the box and De Bruyne stepped home to confidently convert from the spot.

Situation got worsen for Real Madrid when they were reduced to 10 men in five minutes to end the game.

The minus one setback happened when Ramos brought down Jesus as he ran through on goal, hence, the defender was shown a red card.

It was the first time City had beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League and means to positon them at the driving seat before the second leg at the Etihad, on Tuesday, March 17.

In a related development, Lyon made a spirited display to take a surprise lead after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Juventus.

Lucas Tousart scored the only goal in the first half as the hosts claimed their first victory over the Italian giants.

Juvetus started confidently but failed to create any clear chance before Tousart converted Houssem Aouar’s cross from close range to hand the Ligue 1 side the lead.

The visitors recorded more ball possession, struggled to penetrate the resolute Lyon defence, but in the end, failed to fire a single shot on target.