Suspected Bandits Kill 32 in Fresh Zamfara Attack

ZAMFARA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 32 people have reportedly been killed by suspected armed bandits in Zamfara state, North West Nigeria.

The bloody attack took place in Shinkafi LGA of the state. A resident disclosed that the incident occurred on Friday, March 1

One of the residents said the suspects in large number stormed a market in Shinkafi where the incident took place on Thursday, February 28.

It was gathered that the armed men invaded a checkpoint mounted by the local vigilantes near Kware, a village located 18 km east of Shinkafi town and shot them.

“The market in Shinkafi holds on Thursdays, and the local vigilantes man the road leading to the market from the village to facilitate security for traders. ”However, the armed men, in large number and on motorbikes, stormed the spot, firing’’ another account revealed.

While the attackers reportedly killed about 32, some residents are said to be missing.

Suspected armed banditry have been launching deadly attacks on some communities in some North Westoern States, recently including Zamfara and Kaduna States.

