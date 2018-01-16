Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 3, Injure 2 In Adamawa

ADAMAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three people were reportedly killed and another two were critically injured late Monday in a suspected Boko Haram attack in Adamawa State.

According to a community Leader, gunmen riding motorcycles and bicycles arrived in large numbers in Pallam village, in the Madagali area of Adamawa state, at about 11:30 pm on Monday.

Also, a former Chairman of Madagali Local Government area, Maina Ularamu, confirmed the incident, saying “Five people fell victim to the attack: three were killed and two were critically injured and taken to hospital”.

“They burnt several shops and many homes. They also stole food.

“On their way out of the village, they ran into a group of vigilantes on patrol in Kuda village, who engaged them in a shoot-out, killing two of the attackers”, a Resident, David Maigrai confirmed the terrorists’ invasion.

The resident added that one of the victims who was a shopkeeper and was sleeping inside his shop but refused to open the door to the suspected terrorists was reportedly burnt alive.

Since Boko Haram terrorists have been displaced soldiers in most of their hideout, Madagali Local Council has been persistently hit by the suspected terrorists’ group fighters.

The Monday attack was the first in the State this year after a ”surge in hit-and-run raids and suicide bombings in recent months”.

Nigeria began to witness Boko Haram attack in 2009 and no fewer than 20,000 people have since been killed, while over 2.6 million other victims have been displaced.

