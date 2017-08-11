Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Many in Adamawa

ADAMAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the relocation of Military chiefs to Borno State, suspected Boko Haram terrorists Thursday killed many people in a fresh attack on Ghumbili community in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Barely over a week ago, suspected insurgents stormed Midlu village also in Madagali LGA of the North Eastern State and in the process, many natives were feared dead.

The Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammed, according to NAN confirmed that the attack lasted from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

The LG boss said the suspected terrorists burnt no fewer than 60 houses and looted foodstuff.

Muhammed said that the exact numbers of dead and injured people were yet to be ascertained, while the villagers who escaped the attack were currently taking refuge at Gulak, the headquarters of the Madagali Council.

Adamawa State Police Command Spokesman, Othman Abubakar, has also confirmed the attack, but claimed that there was no loss of life.

He however indicated that houses were destroyed in the attack.

Also speaking on the attack, the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Haruna Furo, said only one person was killed while that many houses were destroyed.

