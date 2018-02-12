Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 2 Civil Defence Officers in Ambush

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Monday shot and killed two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who were on special operations at the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident reportedly occurred at Awamye near Kasseyo village in the local government area.

The victims were said to have been ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at a stream in Awanye.

Eye witness said security men within that community have been going to the stream to bath and what they used to do is while some are taking their bath others will be on alert keeping watch.

