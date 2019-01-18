W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Suspected Gunmen in Rivers Abduct Wike’s Aide

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, January 18th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the Special Adviser on Lands and Survey to Governor Nyesom Wike Anugbom Anuoha.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nnamdi Omoni, made the confirmation in a statement he issued Friday in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The Governor’s aide was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen in military uniform Thursday night

Police Spokesman statement lamented: “This is unfortunate and as a command we are touched by this development and will go all out to ensure his speedy and timely release.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) has given a marching order to all the Tactical Units, including the IGP Monitoring Unit, to work round the clock and ensure that the victim is released in record time.

“Contacts have been made with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in this direction.

“The public is hereby assured that there is no cause for alarm as the already existing peace in the state will be sustained’’.

 

