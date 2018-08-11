Suspected Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain in Ekiti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An ally of a former Governor of Ekiti State Engr. Segun Oni, Mr. Bunmi Ojo, has been killed by suspected hired assasins.

Ojo was reportedly shot dead in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital around 8:30pm Friday.

An Eyewitness narrated “He was trailed to a viewing centre along Adebayo road, here in Ado-Ekiti. The match between Leicester and Manchester United was ongoing.

“Immediately they identified him, his killers opened fire on him.”

It was gathered that the vehicle which the suspected assasins brought was parked in front of the viewing centre.

“They sped off after confirming that he had died’’.

Ekiti State Police Command is yet to confirm the sad development.

Oni who served as a Personal Assistant to Engr Oni emrged the first runner-up in the APC Governorship primary which was eventually won by the Governor-elect, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

