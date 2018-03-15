Suspected Herdsmen Attack: 25 Killed, Many Houses Razed In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 25 people have been reportedly killed in Kogi State, North central Nigeria, following an attack in three different communities by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The skirmish is said to have started since Tuesday and lasted till Thursday.

The affected communities included: Oganienugwu and Ikende in Dekina Local Government Area. Similarly, Abejukolo area of Omala Council area was affected.

Eyewitness confirmed that the suspects slaughtered the victims after tying them up, while those who attempted to escape in the process received machete cuts.

The hoodlums according to the residents arrived very early and dressed in army uniform.The attackers were also said to be armed with AK-47 rifles.

Many houses were set ablaze, while many others were demolished in the violent attacks.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Monday Bala has confirmed the incident. Despite this, Bala noted that the Command was yet to ascertain the actual figure of casualty.

He however added that the Command has drafted its men and Military personnel to deal with the situation.

The situation has forced many residents to flee the communities for safety.

